MILLVILLE — A Millville teenager is facing criminal homicide and related counts as the result of an alleged double murder which occurred Thursday in Columbia County.
According to online court documents, Carl Ray Kressler, 18, of Millville, has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide and three counts of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.
Pennsylvania State Police were reportedly called to a home at 273 Hartman Hollow Road, Orange Township, after receiving reports that two individuals were found dead.
According to media reports, Flint Kressler, 51, and Sharon Kessler, 60, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Carl Ray Kressler was subsequently taken into custody and allegedly admitted to killing his parents with a handgun and hiding evidence in an effort to make it appear as if a robbery had occurred, according to media reports. He was arraigned before District Judge Doug Brewer, of Millville, and locked up in the Columbia County Prison after being denied bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, before Brewer.
