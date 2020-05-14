BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sarah Ladd, of Lewisburg, who along with 47 teams and over 800 participants, helped the University of Vermont's 6th annual student-led fundraising event RALLYTHON raise a record-breaking $140,813.29 for the UVM Children's Hospital.
RALLYTHON is a student-led yearlong fundraiser which culminates in a 12-hour dance marathon, signifying the average length of a nurse's shift at Vermont's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.
Ladd spent the year as a RALLYTHON executive board member, gaining leadership, teamwork and non-profit business experience while raising funds and awareness of Vermont's Children's Miracle Network Hospital, which provides care to sick and injured kids in need.
During RALLYTHON, which took place on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020, students heard stories from patient families treated at the UVM Children's Hospital and engaged with champions - current and past patients of the hospital, while fundraising, participating in games, and dancing until the final reveal their annual fundraising total.
By the conclusion of this year's dance marathon, Ladd raised enough money to join the 500 Club, a distinction given to participants who have fundraised between $500 and $749 over the course of the year.
