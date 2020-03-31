HUMMELS WHARF — A 37-year-old Selinsgrove man was jailed following a standoff with police that included a helicopter response from state police.
Troopers said the incident took place between 10:45 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday in Penn Township, Snyder County.
Michael John Moyer was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident involving a 38-year-old woman when he took a rifle, loaded it, left the residence and fired the weapon. No injuries were reported.
As troopers responded, Moyer allegedly fled into the woods. State Police At Selinsgrove said a perimeter was established, and Selinsgrove Center placed on lockdown. A state police helicopter was called the scene as well. Negotiations commenced with Moyer and once his whereabouts was determined, he was taken into custody without incident, troopers reported.
Moyer was arraigned and jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $10,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.