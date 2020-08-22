BLOOMSBURG — A resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue in the coming week in South Centre Township, Columbia County.
Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 28 contractor, HRI Inc. will install ADA curbs ramps at the intersections of Keefers Lane and Lows Street during daytime hours. Motorists may experience shoulder closures or may encounter flaggers during this work.
Work will continue on Route 11, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. Motorists should expect lane changes while work is being performed.
No work will occur after 6 a.m. Friday.
Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.
The $3.8 million project is expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.
