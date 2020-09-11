LEWISBURG — Directors of the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) agreed Thursday night to acquire a system which will help filter indoor air, potentially catching coronaviruses and other contaminants.
A board committee tasked with investigating such systems recommended an O2 Prime system with a price tag of about $312,000. Systems are adapted to existing HVAC systems and use an ionization process to clean indoor air.
“It is a system that attaches to the filters themselves,” explained Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, LASD superintendent. “It is going to be in each one of the (HVAC) units. What it will do is basically pull all the little particulates out of the air that a regular filter wouldn’t be able to do. It can kill viruses and bacteria.”
Polinchock noted the long term benefits made it a wise investment not only to fight coronavirus, but also to sidestep conventional colds, influenza and allergies.
“I think we are learning a lesson about the importance of air filtration,” she added. “We can have air that is healthier air all of the time.”
Dr. John Fairchild, director of administrative services, said the cost could be covered by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds ($195,000), PCCD school health and safety funds ($225,000) and other grants.
A Request for Proposal will be issued first, Fairchild added, followed by review of what is offered before approval by the board.
