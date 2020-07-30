LEWISBURG — Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) superintendent, said her first month on the job was focused on reopening schools.
“My colleagues in the 16 other school districts in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and (Career Training Centers) meet weekly on a Zoom (meeting) to talk about the new guidance coming forward what school planning is going like (and) understanding that everybody needs to include their safety plan and the guidelines of the Department of (Education),” Polinchock said. “We also have to be cognizant of our individual communities, their needs and the resources in the district.”
Polinchock said the opportunity to bounce ideas off of colleagues has been helpful.
A weekly meeting with Dr. Mark DiRocco, former LASD superintendent, has also been helpful. DiRocco was hired as executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators after his tenure in Lewisburg.
“They have been further digesting the guidelines that we have, asking questions we might need clarified by the Department of Education (PDE),” Polinchock said. “I know Dr. DiRocco has been in regular communication with (PDE) Secretary Pedro Rivera and now (Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel) Levine.”
Even with the guidelines, Polinchock said there still unanswered questions.
“That is not for the lack of anyone in those departments working,” Polinchock said. “It is the cascading, ripple effect of what seems like a good idea might need further clarification.”
Much of Polinchock’s week was devoted to Zoom meetings with families of students in individual grades.
“What we can’t do is hold that ‘town meeting’ where we are in an auditorium or some space like that,” Polinchock said. “We are restricted to do it but (need) to get the community the answers that they need to the questions that they have so they can make informed decisions.”
Polinchock acknowledged anxiety in part of community because other districts have presented opening health and safety plans.
“In the absence of information I think they were afraid we weren’t working on things,” she added. “We were, and we were even prior to me coming. It’s just putting those things into final form really didn’t being until I came. It is really only my third week in the district.”
Polinchock served as assistant superintendent at the Centennial School District in Bucks County through the end of the 2019-20 school year. The COVID-19 crisis began to take hold at about the time it was announced that Polinchock would be coming to Lewisburg.
Unlike in the spring, Polinchock said districts would have to be accountable for hours and days of instruction including if remote schooling is again mandated due to changing conditions. She added that the district will have to accommodate in other ways as families may have sustained job losses and financial hardships.
“How do we make sure we are taking care of their needs?” Polinchock asked. “If we have students with free and reduced-price lunch, making sure if we are remote, they are still get lunch.”
A lesson learned was that over-communication was the best strategy.
“I’d rather say the same thing and repeat it a million times, rather than say it once and hope people remember it,” Polinchock said. “The community needs to know what we are doing and are on it. They may not be pleased with the direction or disagree with it, but they need to know so that they can make the decisions they need to make for their children.”
For families, Poinchock said her best message for families is that there is a lot of information circulated about COVID-19. But the conditions in Union County were what need to be considered.
“We wouldn’t be putting people into an unsafe situation,” she said. “But in order for it to be safe, there are certain safety measures we will have to take.”
Face masks or face coverings will be required, Polinchock said. Social distancing was being structured and planned for with the knowledge that they are working with children. Hand washing will also be important.
“All these things need to happen all at the same time, not just one,” said Polinchock of things parents should know. “Starting to talk with their children about the fact that we are going to in-person schooling, but it is going to be different. You need to follow the rules, not just because you have to follow the rules, but what you do can put somebody at risk.”
Polinchock admitted facial coverings may be uncomfortable but children would get used to them. She noted that everyone needed to do their individual parts so that school could continue to meet in-person.
Polinchoch said teaching students to be good citizens was part of the role of public schools. Unfortunately, the social justice movement which arose as the pandemic spread could not be addressed when school was closed.
“We know that (social justice) is something that we will have to address once school is back in session,” Polinchock said. “Even if it ends up being completely remote, that needs to be a part of that.”
Faculty also needed training and support for the difficult conversations which are expected.
“If we are reading the tea leaves, it might be this generation that finally makes more forward progress than our generation or generations of the past have,” Polinchock said. “We are investing in our future and that means we are investing in the kids.”
Polinchock said destructive tendencies only served to detract from other messages seen and heard of late in the emerging youth movement.
The license for the Zoom webinar planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 was upped to 500 people. The back to school plan was expected to be on the agenda that night.
Polinchock said the session should be an improvement over a previous board meeting where some attendees were not able to get in.
Polinchock, like her predecessor as superintendent, took an oath of office before starting the job. She noted a superintendent is considered a commissioned officer. While not elected directly, the law considers a superintendent elected by the elected members of the school board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.