LEWISBURG — Young visitors to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum will help choose a name for the museum’s new maker space.
They’ll be doing so by using another LCM exhibit, an electronic voting machine for kids, now on display and to be dedicated with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the LCM, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Marian Marchiori, Lewisburg Children’s Museum director said the the machine is almost exactly like ones grown-ups will use on Election Day.
Typically, five general non-partisan questions will be posted. Prompts also include, How are you going to get to your polling station? And did you remind your parents to vote?
Results will be counted and posted on a video screen above the machine, which is embedded in wall along a hallway. Signage will augment the voting machine to increase the fun level and encourage conversation with parents.
A grant from Rebecca and Jim Mauch of the Mauch Millennial Committee helped the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA) sponsor the exhibit.
“One of the things we want to kids to understand is that their voices need to be heard,” said Teri MacBride, LWVLA president. “It makes a difference. Then they get to see how the tally went up by one.”
MacBride reiterated that the exhibit promotes talk and ideas.
“Parents and grandparents come here with their young ones,” MacBride said. “We feel this is a logical extension of the Mauch Millennial Project into areas where those millennials are gathering and starting family conversations.”
Marchiori noted that kids won’t need to insert cards like they would have to using one of the area’s first generation electronic machines. It was considered a barrier to the voting experience.
Marchiori added that they like the idea of always having something in the museum which will change according to the vote. It will also serve as an unofficial way to see what kids are interested in.
The Mauch Committee of the LWVLA was started in order to raise interest and encourage participation by young people.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce will be at the ribbon cutting, which will be done by children. There will be two activities after the ribbon cutting, where kids will be able to make pin-on campaign badges or “future voter” badges.
Adults will also be able to try out the actual new voting machines which will be used in Union County on Tuesday, Municipal Election Day.
