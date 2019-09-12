WEST MILTON — Nine candidates are ready to hit the stage for a popular event held each year as part of the Milton Harvest Festival.
The Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
The candidates took to the stage Wednesday for their final dress rehearsal before Sunday’s pageant. The Little Miss category is open to girls age 4 to 6, while girls age 9 to 11 can compete in the Junior Miss category.
Little Miss contestants are: Decklynne Engleman, Nadilee Mitch, Evey Smith, Aria Linn and Lillie Franciscus.
Junior Miss candidates are: Aliyah Brown, Alayna Graham, Jaslene Holder and Gabrielle Chubb.
The cost to attend the pageant will be $5.
The Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant is one of two festival events being held Sunday. The Milton Area Community Band will present the Harvest Festival Concert at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
The Milton Harvest Festival Princess Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew’s. The final dress rehearsal for that pageant is scheduled for today.
