MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Middle School announced its selection for the P.R I.D.E. Students of the Month for November.
Students are selected by their teachers on the criteria of (P.R.I.D.E) positive attitude, respect for others and regular attendance, involvement in at least one extracurricular activity, demonstrates honesty and integrity and have enthusiasm for learning. The award is sponsored by the Millmont West Union Area Lions Club. Honorees are listed below.
Sixth-grader Chloe Spencer has one brother, and her parents are Bill and Brandi Spencer. They live in New Berlin. Her favorite subject in school science. Chloe enjoys doing gymnastics and hanging out with friends or going shopping. When Chloe grows up she would like to become an astronomer or meteorologist.
Addison Morton is in the seventh grade. Her parents are Jeff and Gretchen Norton. Addison has one sister and lives in Lewisburg. Her favorite subject is social studies and the Art Club. She is involved in 4-H and youth group. Addison also enjoys riding horses and snowboarding. When Addison grows up she would like to become a neurosurgeon.
Renya Kirick is in the eighth grade. She has one sister and lives in Mifflinburg. Her parents are Ed and Nina Kirick. Renya’s favorite subject is math. She enjoys choir, cross country, soccer, Art Club and National Junior Honor Society. She also likes to draw, play video games and singing and dancing. When Renya grows up she would like to be a designer.
The Millmont West Union Area Lions Club is looking for new members. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Carriage Corner Restaurant. For more information, call 570–922–1997.
