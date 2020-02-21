Saturday, Feb. 22
• Spirit of Women Fit and Fab, 9 a.m. to noon, Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave., building six, second floor, Williamsport. For women age 18 to 54. A morning of fitness, health education and shopping. 888-720-8461 or SusquehannaWomen.org. (R)
• Job fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Industrial Building, Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg.
• “Native Americans of Central Pennsylvania,” 11 a.m. Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, Bruce Teeple, historian, debunks historical myths about the region’s first inhabitants. Free reserved seats, call 570-523-1172.
• Celebrate George Washington’s Birthday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Nerf Modifications, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Saturday Story Time “The Bear Snores On,” noon to 1 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
• Lego Animation, 1 to 3 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. For students age 6 and up. ($)
• Homemade soup and pot pie sale, 2 to 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church of Cowan, 2599 Church Road, Mifflinburg. ($)
• Chicken and ham pot pie dinner, 4:30 p.m., New Berlin Social Hall, New Berlin. ($)
Sunday, Feb. 23
• The Battle of Iowa Jima: A Pennsylvanian Story, 2 to 3 p.m., The Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
Monday, Feb. 24
• Sunbury Area Democratic Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., Degenstein Community Library, second floor conference room, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Free blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Middleburg Livestock Auction, 6592 Route 522, Middleburg.
• Free blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Free varicose and spider vein screen, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Shrove Tuesday Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, Millmont. Pancakes and sausage will be served.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• Free blood pressure screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• The Dish, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Chef’s Place Museum and Eatery, 139 S. Front St., second floor, Milton. visitmiltonpa.org. (R) ($)
Thursday, Feb. 27
• Central PA Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Silver Moon Banquet Hall, Lewisburg. www.centralpachamber.com/events. (R) ($)
• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 7 p.m., Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
Friday, Feb. 28
• Free bone density screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 S. Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton.
• Lenten fish or shrimp dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton. 570-742-4481. ($)
• Family STEM Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. For families with children age 3 to 10.
