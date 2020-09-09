MIFFLINBURG — Parents shared their thoughts at the Tuesday night board meeting of the Mifflinburg Area School District.
The meeting followed the first day of school for the district, held in-person with an option for e-learning.
Gretchen Norton of Lewisburg, a parent to two children, said facial mask requirements as well as mask breaks for the students were inconsistently applied. She also claimed hand sanitizing was inconsistent, with younger students being constantly sanitized while high school students were seemingly never offered hand sanitizer.
Norton admitted that the district was in uncharted territory, but sought universal rules for hygiene and germ control.
Heidi Whittaker told the board she has been following a State House bill which would allow individual districts to decide on extracurricular activities based on local conditions.
Whittaker asked the district to consider allowing two people per player to attend a sporting event. Players and coaches should not be counted among spectators as they are a safe distance from others.
Whittaker read a letter from her daughter Libby Whittaker who has continued her softball career at North Carolina State University. The letter stressed the importance of having parents and family at games.
“Sports are more than entertainment,” the letter read. “Sports are some athlete’s only source of happiness. Some of them consider it their only future and the only string that is holding their family together.”
Whittaker added that she didn’t want grandparents to be denied perhaps one more chance to see their grandchildren play sports.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said staff and administrators reported things went better than expected on the first day.
Close to 6 feet of social distance was accomplished in most classrooms, Lichtel said, with safety practices and digital learning platforms introduced to students.
Lichtel said public participation during future online meetings may be altered. Finding people on a Zoom screen and getting them unmuted has been problematic. He said comments read by a moderator would avoid some of the technical problems and allow all comments to be heard.
Lichtel said a Special Education Planning Committee would be convened to focus on special education. Litchel said a scheduled planning meeting was never held before the shutdown. He called for the committee to review the plan and make revisions which would be presented to the board for approval.
Lichtel said events of the summer included increased awareness of social justice issues to the extent that curricular offerings would be reviewed.
“Several high school teachers have already begun to revise course materials to include more diversity in readings and their lessons,” Lichtel said. “I believe they began pushing some of those changes ever before we had our need to look at it in June. There was some recognition that we may not be offering the most diverse materials at that point.”
Lichtel noted that PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Support) programs were in effect in all school buildings. He added that it was an anti-bullying program with an anti-discrimination emphasis.
Lichtel said the district has begun to review a program for younger grades which encourages exploration of different cultures worldwide. Other recommendations included starting a diversity club for students or a district equity team for adults.
Director Amy Wehr asked about plans in place in the event students or staff test positive for coronavirus. Lichtel said circumstances will dictate many decisions.
Dr. Sandra Mattocks, director of curriculum and instruction, reported the district would be awarded a continuing education equity grant of $25,900. The funds would be used for headphones for students in kindergarten through grade 2 to be used with electronic learning devices. There would also be upgrades to internet services and firewall protection.
Mattocks said the district qualified because of poverty rate of 40% or greater among residents. It was awarded by Gov. Tom Wolf from federal funds.
About 20 participants were online for the meeting, in contrast to the more than 100 who attended for regular or special meetings held while reopening plans were decided.
