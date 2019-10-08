Landon Wade Hulsizer

ALLENWOOD — a son, Landon Wade, was born to Ali (Bonaventura) and Brian Hulsizer Jr. at 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Landon Wade is the grandson of Tony and Linda Bonaventura, of Northumberland, and Brian Sr. and Jenny Hulsizer, of New Columbia.

Remington Wayne Clayton

LEWISBURG — A son, Remington Wayne, was born to Alyssa Clayton, at 7:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

