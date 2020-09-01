LEWISBURG — The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided about $31 billion in emergency education funding to students, schools, institutions and states across the country.
Of that, about $13 billion went to states to support school districts.
Spending on a broad range of things was permitted under the CARES Act, including laptops, internet hotspots and cleaning supplies. Protective gear, training and staff salaries were also permitted expenses.
The Lewisburg Area School District received $226,032.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock noted the funds will be used for remote, virtual education, licenses and supplies for reopening. Personal protective equipment (PPE) and other mitigation efforts will also be supported.
Miflinburg Area School District Business Administrator Tom Caruso noted his district received $378,706 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief which would be spent on support technology for remote learning.
School safety funding under CARES for the 2020-21 fiscal year totaled $201,404 which would be spent on PPE.
