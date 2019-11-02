ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has posted a new energy price for those customers who choose not to shop for their electricity supply.
The new price to compare affects only the energy portion of electric bills, not the delivery portion. Also, the new price is only for those customers who do not shop for energy from a competitive supplier — currently about 60% of the utility’s 1.4 million customers.
Customers who do shop for their energy are not affected by this change. Customers always have the option to shop for the best price for their energy.
Effective Dec. 1, the new price to compare for residential customers will be 7.632 cents per kilowatt-hour. The current price is 7.585 cents per kWh. The price to compare for small business customers will be 6.360 cents per kilowatt-hour. The current price is 6.207 cents per kWh.
PPL Electric Utilities’ updated price to compare takes effect every six months, on June 1 and Dec. 1 each year. The generation rate for large industrial customers is based on hourly market prices.
