HALIFAX — The Friends of Fort Halifax Inc. have announced the cancellation of the 17th Annual Colonial Fort Halifax Festival, which had been scheduled for May 2.
The festival is held at the site of the French and Indian War fort at Halifax Park, 570 North River Road (State Route 147), just north of Halifax in Dauphin County.
Norma Shearer, president of the Friends of Fort Halifax, said it is unlikely that stay at home advisories will be lifted in time for the event.
For updates on events planned for the park later this year and ahead in 2021, visit www.facebook.com/forthalifaxpark.
