WATSONTOWN — The Luzerne County Community College has announced the classes it will be offering this fall at the Greater Susquehanna Center, 1100 Main St., Watsontown.
Classes to be offered include Chemistry, English, Math, First Year Experience, Psychology and Speech.
Classes for the fall semester will begin Monday, Aug. 31.
For more information, call LCCC 570-740-0261 or 800-377-LCCC ext. 7261, or email kforan@luzerne.edu.
