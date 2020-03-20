MILTON — Should school districts across Pennsylvania remain closed for an extended period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic, administrators have confirmed the Milton Area School District is prepared to move to virtual learning.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan issued a press release Friday afternoon on the district’s response to the pandemic.
“Every school district in our nation is taking measures and preparing to ensure students and staff are safe and have the opportunity to learn safely from their homes,” Keegan said. “Should our governor order a longer closure of schools due to the COVID-19 virus, we are now prepared to move to a virtual learning environment, inclusive of professional staff support.”
She said the district has received messages from parents concerned about the closure’s impact on grading, graduation and a number of other related topics.
“Simply put, those questions cannot be answered yet because answers have not been provided to the 500 schools in the commonwealth,” Keegan said. “It would be irresponsible for us to share timelines based on information we do not have and that is literally changing by the hour.”
She said the best way to avoid the virus is to not be exposed to it.
“Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public and coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose,” Keegan said.
She said the district will continue to keep the public informed about the school’s operations as more details are learned
In the Warrior Run School District, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack posted a note on the school website stating the district is seeking clarification regarding “available options” if the mandated school closure extends beyond March 27.
“Many of our teachers have already been communicating with families and sending suggested enrichment activities encouraged to maintain a level of academic engagement,” Hack said.
The Warrior Run School District also noted that Monday’s board meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. in the middle school library, will take place virtually.
“In an effort to comply with CDC guidelines of not having a group with 10 or more present at a gathering, the physical meeting will be open only to board members and essential personnel,” the district said. “We will be posting a Zoom Link on Monday morning with login information which will allow our public... to join the meeting via laptops, computers, tablets or any mobile device.”
