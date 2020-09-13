HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported Saturday an increase in COVID-19 cases of 920, bringing the statewide total since March to 143,805.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 155,174 with 5,223 positive tests, the department noted. Friday's tests totaled 28,365, the most test results reported in one day.
Twenty-three new deaths were reported Saturday bringing the statewide total to 7,862.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 741 cases (44 deaths)
• Columbia County, 800 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 549 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 401 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 175 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 139 cases (5 deaths)
