WILLIAMSPORT — Christopher Enwonwu, M.D., interventional radiologist, recently joined the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Williamsport.
Enwonwu received his medical degree from New York Medical College, Valhalla, N.Y. He completed his general surgical internship at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, N.Y., his diagnostic radiology residency at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, and his fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Md.
