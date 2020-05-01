SUNBURY — The Northumberland County commissioners will not be extending the period of time in which property owners receive a discounted rate for paying their taxes.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the discount period on 2020 county property taxes ended Friday, and commissioners have no intention of extending the discount period.
However, he said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners will be evaluating whether to extend the face value period for taxes, which runs through the end of June. Following the period in which property owners can pay their taxes at face value, Schiccatano said the taxes move into a period in which they can be paid at a higher rate.
If the commissioners opt to extend the face value period, Schiccatano said the decision will have to be voted on at a meeting of the board of commissioners.
Currently, Schiccatano said his office is reaching out to municipalities in the county for their opinion on the matter.
He stressed that if the county extends the face value period, that will only impact county taxes and not municipal or school taxes.
Schiccatano noted the commissioners have been gathering input from surrounding counties on the matter. He said surrounding counties are taking various approaches on the issue.
Also of note, Schiccatano said Northumberland County has still not received any information on which nursing home or personal care facility in the county has COVID-19 cases.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting that one such facility in the county has four cases among residents and two among employees.
The facility has not been identified by the state.
