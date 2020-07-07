HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 995 new cases of COVID-19, a marked increase over numbers in recent days and weeks.
Locally, only a handful of new confirmed cases were reported. Three new confirmed cases were reported in Lycoming County, two in Northumberland County and one each in Union, Columbia and Montour counties. No new cases were reported in Snyder County.
No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Confirmed cases by county, with the number of deaths as well:
• Northumberland County, 297 cases (8 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 205 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 389 cases (34 deaths)
• Union County, 87 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 57 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 68 cases (2 deaths)
