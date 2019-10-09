TURBOTVILLE — Board members will vote at the Monday, Oct. 28 meeting to proceed with design of a three-story elementary school building on the high school/middle school campus of the Warrior Run School District.
It’s the next step in what, as planned now, will be a three-year process to build a new elementary school which will house grades K-6 on the district’s sprawling campus.
Since the last meeting, staff and faculty have met with administrators about the proposed designs which included a two- and three-story option.
“The scales started tipping to the three-story option after meetings with staff,” said Dr. Alan Hack, superintendent.
Advantages to the three-story option were pointed out by administration and board members, and included a smaller footprint and the ability to put kindergarten, grades 1-3 and 4-6 on their on floors. Staff also mentioned the flexible space options as a positive.
Board members also took action on several items Tuesday during the meeting, held in the high school auditorium.
A request for approval was granted for soil composition and infiltration testing over many areas of the campus, all related to stormwater management and the pending construction.
Board members approved the hiring of Fidevia to serve as construction management firm at a cost not to exceed $40,700 during a select phase of the pending construction project. Fidevia, it was noted, serves as an advocate for the district and came highly recommended by districts which have utilized its services, including Lewisburg and Berwick.
Approval was also granted to hire Herbert, Rowland and Grubic Inc. to perform an athletic stadium study, at a cost not to exceed $15,000.
Board members also approved the adjudication of a student. The vote came after a 13-minute executive session.
There was no dissenting vote on any of the items.
At the top of the meeting, Sam Albert, a recovery specialist with Habitats of Hope, spoke to the board and the public about substance abuse and recovery. He spent the day with students in the district.
Albert stressed the need to be proactive versus reactive. Addiction is a disease that affects the brain and is a family disease.
“If I use, you’re going to feel it, my family is going to feel it,” said Albert. “It’s a family disease.”
He noted that substance abuse, whether drugs or alcohol, impacts the development of the brains of adolescents. Self deception, or denial, is a sign of addiction.
Hack noted prior to Albert’s presentation that the district may consider changes to policy in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.