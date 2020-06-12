Late in the press conference, it became evident that above all else, Igdalsky is clearly very passionate about motorsports.
He was asked during the conference why short tracks across Pennsylvania are holding events with spectators in attendance, yet Pocono Raceway will not be permitting fans at its events.
Igdalsky’s response made perfect sense. He prefaced his remarks by noting that his family also owns a short track in South Boston, Va. Therefore, the family is very familiar with operating a short track.
He noted that the typical attendance for a short-track race in Pennsylvania is between 1,000 and 2,000 fans. To stage a NASCAR Cup series weekend, Igdalsky said around 1,000 people — including drivers, pit crew members, series officials and emergency responders — directly involved in putting the race on must be on hand.
However, it was a question following that one in which Igdalsky’s passion for the sport really came through. He was asked if the family would consider holding a NASCAR truck series race at its track in South Boston.
Igdalsky immediately lit up with an excited look on his face, and said he would love to bring the truck series back to South Boston. The series previously held three races at the track, between 2001 and 2003.
However, he quickly said that wasn’t likely to occur as the track would need millions of dollars in upgrades, including the installation of SAFER walls. Igdalsky said more than $1 million in upgrades were recently completed at the facility, including the installation of new grandstands.
There is one thing that has become clear to me, through my multiple trips to Pocono since 2007, and now this press conference. The Igdalsky family loves racing. I’m sure it bothers them greatly — and not just because the family is losing revenue — that fans are not being permitted to attend this year’s NASCAR races at the track.
Igdalsky and his brother Brandon — who now works for NASCAR but previously served as Pocono’s CEO — have always been very visible in the garage area and media center throughout the track’s race weekends.
I will never forget standing on pit road during the 2014 IndyCar race at Pocono. With fuel strategy a factor in that race, there were several lead changes throughout the closing laps.
Brandon was standing not far from where I was positioned, and you could tell the look on his face was an intense one. He may have been more excited to find out who would win that race than any fan in attendance.
Juan Montoya ended up taking the checkered flag that day, and the cheers from his Colombian fans in attendance was greater than I ever heard Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans cheer when he won at Pocono.
The Igdalsky brother’s passion for racing is no doubt inherited. While I have limited recollection of seeing their grandfather and track founder — the late Dr. Joe Mattioli — at Pocono, I understand he had the same passion for motorsports.
Joe’s wife, Rose, has been visible at Pocono’s race weekends in recent years in her wheelchair, and being attended to by assistants. No doubt she, too, has a passion for motorsports.
Fans who were looking forward to attending this year’s NASCAR races at Pocono can take some comfort in knowing that those who own and operate the raceway are also obviously disappointed fans cannot attend.
Their disappointment no doubt stems from much more than knowing they will be losing out on millions of dollars of revenue this year. Their disappointment no doubt stems from the fact that they’re real racers who would love nothing more than to see fans there enjoying the show.
