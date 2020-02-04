DES MOINES, Iowa — A local woman who expected to be a precinct captain during the Iowa Democratic caucuses saw her job take an unexpected turn on Monday.
Barb Krohn, of Lewisburg, who left for Iowa on Jan. 22, found out on caucus day that the Democratic chair of Polk County decided to not allow out-of state precinct captains. The decision came in the afternoon before the caucuses met.
“Which is fair,” Krohn said. “Except it might have been nice to make that ruling earlier.”
A supporter of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Krohn continued to talk caucus-goers into supporting the senator from Minnesota. Krohn was able to give a speech though she could not be on floor of the Holiday Inn meeting room.
Krohn said precinct captains keep the vote count and get people in the caucus meetings to support viable candidates.
By the end of the night, Sen. Bernie Sanders (Ind. US-Vt.), Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-US, Mass.) and Klobuchar each received a delegate to the nominating convention. Joe Biden, former vice president, was shut out in that precinct.
“Basically I did as well as I possibly did for my group,” Krohn said. “I consider it a huge victory in our room.”
Krohn also offered some analysis of the campaigns to date, notably that of Buttigeig, the mayor of South Bend, Ind.
“Buttigieg got a lot of money in the summer and they spent it on organization,” Krohn said. “I’m not surprised.”
The Klobuchar campaign got money later, Krohn noted, which was spent on organization. But she conceded there is more a campaign can do when it has more time. Krohn added polling date indicated that the Sanders campaign was doing best with male voters, but Klobuchar was second among that cohort.
The caucus was attended by 159 people and was one of 1,638 precincts in Iowa, all of which gathered on Monday night. Some precincts will supply more delegates to the convention than others.
Krohn dismissed weekend talk of a deal between the Biden and Klobuchar campaigns as something circulated only by the Biden camp. The implication was that the campaigns would help each other in precincts where one of them doesn’t have enough support to win delegates.
Krohn said Gregory Krohn, her husband and a Bucknell University economics professor, spray painted a number of snow shovels as tokens of the campaign, illustrated with a message that Klobuchar would produce jobs that are “shovel-ready.”
Results from the statewide caucus were still being tabulated this morning due to technical issues. Results were expected later today.
