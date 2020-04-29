HUGHESVILLE — Motorists who travel Routes 220 and 405 in Hughesville Borough and Wolfe Township, are advised the Intersection Improvement Project on Routes 220 and 405 in Hughesville Borough and Wolfe Township will resume next week.
Work will begin on Tuesday. The contractor will be preparing the area for construction including setting a traffic signal to flash.
Motorists can expect:
• Alternating lane closures.
• Race Street in Hughesville Borough will be closed.
• Flashing traffic signal, May 5 through May 11, 2020.
• Tuesday, May 12, the signal will be activated.
• Tuesday, May 12, a truck detour will be in place, limiting vehicle length to 30-feet.
• The truck detour includes Route 405 and Route 180.
Work is expected to be completed by Fall.
