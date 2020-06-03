DANVILLE — is continuing a phased reopening of doctors’ offices and specialty clinics throughout Pennsylvania. Over the next few weeks, Geisinger services that were consolidated or relocated to other locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic will return to their normal locations but with enhanced safety and health precautions.
As Geisinger gradually returns services, those coming into Geisinger facilities will encounter some changes to continue in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, including:
• COVID-19 screenings for everyone who enters a clinic or hospital, including screening for respiratory infection and temperature checks with no-touch thermometers.
• Mandatory masking for everyone in a facility, with masks provided to patients and visitors who do not have them.
• Enhanced social distancing measures through reconfigured reception areas with at least 6 feet of space between chairs.
• Visitation limitations remaining in place.
• Expanding cleaning measures to include deep cleanings several times a day.
• Expanding appointment times to include early-morning and evening appointments to accommodate patients.
The following clinics and specialty care locations have reopened: Geisinger Radiology services, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital Mammography, Geisinger Cardiology – Shamokin, Geisinger Milton, Geisinger Ophthalmology – Berwick, Geisinger Ophthalmology – Shamokin, Geisinger Oral Medicine – Milton, Geisinger Orthotics at Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital Mobile Mammography and Geisinger Woodbine Mammography.
