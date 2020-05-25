HARRISBURG — Few new local cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state Department of Health over the weekend.
Cases by county and ZIP code, as reported by the state, are as follows:
Northumberland County, 174 cases (Sunbury 62, Milton 21, Shamokin 14, Northumberland 13, Mount Carmel 10, Muncy area 8, Watsontown 7, Herndon 6, Coal Township 5)
Union County 54 (Lewisburg 28, Mifflinburg 10, Winfield 6)
Snyder County 38 (Selinsgrove 18, Winfield 6, McClure 6)
Lycoming County 160 (Jersey Shore 97, Williamsport 28, Muncy area 8, South Williamsport 6)
Montour County 50 (Danville 29)
Columbia County 344 (Berwick 175, Bloomsburg 78, Orangeville 45, Catawissa 12)
No new long-term care or nursing facilities in area counties were added to the state’s list Three facilities in Lycoming County have cases, one in Northumberland County and two in Union County. One in Lycoming County (Jersey Shore) has the brunt of cases there while cases reported in Northumberland and Union facilities are less than five.
