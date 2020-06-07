MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Christkindl Market board of directors decided at a recent meeting to cancel the 2020 Christkindl Market.
A release from Matthew Wagner, Christkindl Market of Mifflinburg president, said it was not an easy decision considering the disappointment the cancellation will bring to the community, vendors and Christkindl fans.
But as planning goes on year-round, he said the board believed the decision to cancel was the most responsible one to make.
“There are too many unknown variables with regard to the future of the COVID-19 virus especially with predictions that it could escalate in winter,” Wagner’s release read. “It was felt that moving forward with planning, with the possibility of a last-minute shutdown, would create many administrative challenges and would be a waste of resources. More importantly, our decision was made out of an abundance of concern for public health and safety.”
It was noted that the board was exploring hosting an online Christkindl experience which would include the opportunity for would-be visitors to connect with our craft and food vendors to make purchases of gifts and food items. Links to online performances by performers were also being considered.
The board noted more details about an online Christkindl experience will be made available in the future.
