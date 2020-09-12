NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists who travel Interstate 80 in both directions are advised that alternating single lane closures will continue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Sept. 18 along ramps at the Route 15, Exit 210, interchange.
The contractor, Suit-Kote Corp., will be microsurfacing ramps for approximately one week, weather permitting.
