HARRISBURG - The Pa. Department of Health reported Sunday an addition 623 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 62,234. Fifteen new deaths were reported, none locally.
Local cases rose only in the larger counties, and Union County, where the case count rose by one to 46. Lycoming County added one case to 147, and Northumberland County added two cases to 141. Montour (50) and Snyder (33) counties remained level. Columbia County (336) also showed new cases Sunday.
Total deaths due to COVID-19 in Pa. total 4,418.
