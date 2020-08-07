LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors adopted a health and safety plan for the 2020-21 school year on Thursday night.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock and Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, referred to it as a document subject to change. It was posted, along with a narrative for in-person learning, on the district website (www.lasd.us).
Passed without a dissenting vote, the plan follows Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) guidelines for reopening schools amid a pandemic.
Recommendations included all students attend school five days per week with early dismissal after lunch on Wednesdays.
Parents have the option selecting remote, virtual instruction through the district (LASD eSchool). Thursday Aug. 13 was announced as the deadline for enrollment in the online school.
The plan was based on survey of 1,508 parents taken in June as well as the impact of COVID-19 in the county. Resources available, mitigation strategies and the impact of inequities was also considered.
The survey said 59% of parents preferred returning to school with appropriate measures in place, 65% were somewhat comfortable or very comfortable with students safely returning while 24% were uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with students safely returning.
All teachers and staff will be required to wear a face covering when inside the school, outside and less than six feet away from an individual as well as on buses. Staff will also be issued face shields covering the nose and mouth for use during instruction.
Polinchock noted that masks will be required at all times.
Students will have masking breaks, outdoors or in a large indoor area, in the morning, afternoon and at lunch. Procedures for lunch will be modified at each school with additional lunch periods added at the middle school and high school to increase social distancing. Lower grades will rotate into their respective cafeterias.
Transportation will find students sitting two to a seat in assigned seats with siblings seated together. Seating will be in an order which will avoid students passing in the aisle of the bus. Students will be masked as they entire, ride and exit their bus.
Social distancing measures will be in effect in all schools, with seating spaced at a distance of 6 feet. If a classroom or office has seating less than 6 feet apart, masking and other mitigation strategies will be enforced. Outdoor spaces will be used to the maximum extent without compromising safety.
All movement in school buildings will be altered to in the interests of safety. Arrival and dismissal modified and a limit of 25-person gatherings indoors for non-instructional purposes will be enforced.
Cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and hand washing will be common and only use products approved by the EPA for schools. Air filtration including the use of systems to remove particulates from indoor air will also get special attention.
Parents will be asked to health and safety screen their children daily before school and be asked to keep a record of their screenings. Screening will include taking the temperature of their child. If a temperature of 100.4 F or higher is present, along with a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing they will be asked to keep the child home until cleared by a physician or is symptom free or fever free without fever reducing medication for 72 hours.
Staff will similarly monitor their own symptoms.
Polinchock and Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, read comments submitted. Common beefs included that live streaming of classes was not available and that the deadline for LASD eSchool was not made clear.
A number of messages questioned the return to in-person school at all before a coronavirus vaccine is available. Others questioned the district’s preparedness while still others questioned why the district took longer than other districts to come up with a proposal.
A single respondent maintained that all parents were concerned about the future, yet they claimed there was no sense the district understood where the community stood.
The recent uptick of in-county COVID-19 cases drew the attention of Director Dr. Virginia Zimmerman who said there seemed to be more local cases now than when the county was in a more restrictive phase of mitigation. She said all parents had significant concerns and was skeptical that the current green phase was as safe as it was purported to be. Zimmerman also hoped the facial covering policy could be stronger.
Following a recommendation earlier in the day by Gov. Tom Wolf that athletics be postponed until 2021, Polichock observed that there was more than one thing going on at that level.
“They’ve left it up to school districts to make up the decision about whether or not athletics would continue,” Polinchock said. “(Wolf) is strongly recommending that is not the case. I imagine what would happen next is that we would talk with whatever conference we are in with the PIAA, it makes sense that conference would make decisions together about whether they would continue or not.”
Polinchock said it would make no sense if a single school in a conference wanted to play while others dropped out. She suspected that fall sports could be postponed to spring but conflicts could arise in facility use.
“Athletics, that is why some kids come to school,” she added. “They really enjoy their teammates, the camaraderie and all the leadership they develop. It would be really devastating to the kids to not have their final year if they were a senior or just have that opportunity to participate.”
Wolf’s midday announcement would need to be evaluated more, Polinchock said. She hoped that alternate showcases for marching bands could be found within 250-person crowd limits.
Directors approved a purchase of 500 Plexiglas desk shields from Sandbox Sign to be used in special circumstances. The original bid price of $56,828.60 would be adjusted. Polinchock said masks would remain the primary Personal Protection Device for students.
A $22,801.24 bid from Hillyard for misting bathroom cleaners was also approved. The device sprays surfaces which are disinfected after about 20 minutes.
A change was approved for the school calender which means the first day of school will vary by grade. Assistant Superintendent Cathy Moser explained that students transitioning into a new building this year did not have the usual time for orientation. Pre-K, Kindergarten, Grade 4, Grade 6 and Grade 9 will thus report for the first day on Thursday, Aug. 20. All other grades will report Friday, Aug. 21 while students who reported the previous day will have the day off.
To ensure each grade attends 180 days of school Moser said the final days of the 2020-21 school year would be similarly staggered.
Eight board members gathered for the special meeting at Lewisburg Area High School with Director Mary Brouse attending online. About 250 Zoom platform participants also attended.
