Editor’s note: Today’s feature is the second detailing letters written home by brothers Uriah and William to family in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, during their service in the Civil War with the 7th Pa. Cavalry, which included soldiers from throughout the county and surrounding counties as well.
As the war continued, the Hartfranft brothers commented on the conditions of troops from both sides of the Civil War, as well as those who chose not to fight to preserve the Union. William took issue with his neighbors who chose not to take up the Union cause in letters home to the family’s Delaware Township homestead.
These letters, still in great shape, have been preserved by Kathi Wertman, of Delaware Township. She discovered the letters, which had been preserved by members of the family through the generations and stored away. She has ensured the letters will survive, along with artifacts from the soldiers and other members of the family.
Maj. Uriah Hartranft wrote in April 1862 following the Battle of Pulaski. He noted the beauty of the homes and residences, and that he had written on Confederate paper.
In September 1862, Uriah wrote after making the trip to Nashville from Murfreesboro, Tenn. Some 730 wagons were part of the convoy, he noted.
William, too, wrote in September. He detailed battle by the 7th alongside Gen. Don Carlos Buell. William was part of a scout team and was involved in various skirmishes, one of which led to the surrender of more than 50 rebels, including three officers.
The brothers often commented on the weather, and the muddy mess left following downpours and summer thunderstorms.
Later that year, William praised Uncle Sam for the good treatment of Union soldiers, and noted the poor condition of rebel troops.
“Uncle Sam is good to his soldiers,” William wrote. “He generally feeds them well and gives them good and warm clothes to wear, while the Confederates are very poorly clad and poorly fed. I tell you it is a pitiful sight to see how poorly they are clad. They look more like beggars than soldiers.”
In the same letter, he took issue with some who chose not to fight while others were drafted, despite the need their families experienced back home.
“I think they cannot justify claims to be good citizens of the United States or they would not turn a deaf ear to the loud cries of their country… I care not for their friendship for men like them who ask protection from the United States and do not want to do anything to support to those states are not worth the powder to blow them up.”
By December 1863, the men were in Alabama. William wrote about a Lewis Township man who died from chronic diarrhea. He asked his father his thoughts on his desire to reenlist.
In March, Henry wrote home and noted he had spent several days with Uriah and William at Harrisburg. A photo was taken and sent home, he noted. Uriah broke his arm just below the elbow playing ball, Henry wrote. He fell into a stump while swinging for the ball.
By May 1864, Uriah had written from Linville, Tenn., confident the war was nearly over.
“The news from Grant is cheering,” he wrote. “Sherman is playing his game first rate. War will be over by fall.”
A month later, William wrote from a camp near Capville, Ga., where the enemy had a force of about 80,000. The Union forces in the area numbered about 160,000, he noted.
“Deserters say that the Rebel officers try to make their men believe that they have the Yankees surrounded,” he said.
The wealthy residents of the area fled, leaving everything behind, William said. Rebel forces pillage the homes, searching for anything of value, especially food. Union troops are well fed, noted William, and health is good among those in the regiment.
Uriah wrote from Ackworth, Ga., in June 1884, detailing the Battle of Shanty, and several consecutive days of fighting, which was broken only by two days of heavy rain. The 7th fought with Michigan regiments, one of which lost 32 men on June 20 — killed, wounded or missing.
William updated family back home on June 22, noting that since May, they had taken 109 miles from the enemy and had pushed to Kennesaw, Ga.
Though the end of the month, the Confederates held the mountain and casualties mounted for the Union side. Thousands were lost, Uriah wrote.
Things remained pretty quiet through the end of the month and into early July as the men moved toward Alabama. As they continued back toward Stone Mountain, Ga., skirmished erupted before heavy fighting was reported on Aug. 6. On a Sunday, Uriah wrote that Union troops were repulsed and lost 2,000 men.
Writing from camp in Atlanta in mid-August, William noted the Confederates were being reinforced, however Union troops remained confident and word that Mobile was in Union hands was reported. Atlanta would soon fall, too, William said. Uriah reported Atlanta had fallen in a letter dated Sept. 2, 1864.
William wrote from camp in September that many of the southerners had given up on thoughts of gaining independence. He had some interesting observations as well.
“Most of the women down this way chew tobacco, smoke pipe and use snuff,” he wrote. “I tell you they are a beautiful looking set of damsels. I think if I remain down here long enough I will fall in love with one of them. What would you think?”
In the same letter, he talked politics, and mused about the coming election. He later discussed the president, and his support for Lincoln.
“Honorable Abe Lincoln… will be (president) for four more years to come, if God will spare his life for so long.”
By February 1865, William was doubting the prospect of peace.
In May, he wrote home from a camp near Davis, Ga., and explained a large enemy force had assembled just across the Chattahoochee River. Fighting had been brutal over three days with many men lost, more on the Confederate side, William said.
This is notable given the fact Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia on April 9, 1865, at Appomattox Court House.
