LEWISBURG — A rummage sale will be held Friday and Saturday Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The sale will include clothing, household items, linens, toys and books.
