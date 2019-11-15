WATSONTOWN — Officials in Watsontown are expecting to hold taxes level in 2020.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said council on Tuesday approved advertising the 2020 budget and tax ordinance. He noted that the budget is balanced, at $1.6 million.
Jarrett said the budget numbers are in line with other years, with taxes and electric rates to hold level.
No major projects are expected to take place in the borough.
Council also approved upgrades to the borough's computer servers. Bids are still being compiled.
Jarrett said due to technological changes, the borough's current hardware system will not be supported as of Jan. 17.
He also reported that Mayor Russ McClintock received a request from McEwensville for a quote on the cost of providing police protection to that borough.
Jarrett said the issue will be discussed at an upcoming work session, likely during an executive session. He also noted that Watsontown has received no further communication from Turbotville regarding that borough's potential interest in contracting the services of the Watsontown Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.