Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Vehicle vs. parked vehicle
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 25 E. Fourth St., Watsontown.
A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Yawa Batoki, 37, of Lansdowne, struck a parked vehicle at the Dollar General, police reported. Batoki will be cited with limitations on backing and a commercial motor vehicle violation. No injuries were reported.
State Police At Stonington Motorcycle crash
• 2:22 p.m. Saturday along Irish Valley Road, west of Route 61, Shamokin Township.
A 1994 Honda Shadow driven by an unnamed person was traveling east when it failed to take a left curve, left the roadway and overturned, troopers reported. The crash was blamed on an inexperienced driver. No injuries were reported.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Roy N. Bingaman Sr. and Jane. L. Bingaman to Roy N. Bingaman Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Mark W. Shively and Brenda K. Shively to Nathan E. Ranck and Elicia N. McQuown, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Chester H. Soltys III and Stephanie A. Soltys to Christine L. Soltys, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• John T. Moore and Billie Kay Spotts to Douglas Engleman and Debra E. ENgleman, property in Milton, $1.
• Dale E. Schooley to Kim T. Schooley, Larry D. Schooley, Steven D. Schooley and Tracy H. Schooley, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• George Fred Wesner estate, G. Fred Wesner estate, William L. West executor, Alycia Fredd executor and Harold Fredd executor to Gregory G. Wesner, Alycia Fredd and Harold Fredd, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Gregory G. Wesner, Alycia Fredd and Harold Fredd to Alycia Fredd and Harold Fredd, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Robert D. Metzger estate and Kimberly D. Jepko exeuctrix to Jonatha C. Keister, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Robert C. Stahlnecker trust, David R. Stahlnecker, Dale C. Stahlnecker, Julie A. Blanton and Julie A. Noaker to Julie A. Blanton and Rodney W. Blanton, property in Milton, $1.
Snyder County
State Police at Selinsgrove Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:29 a.m. Saturday along South Susquehanna Trail, south of McNess Road, Union Township.
A southbound 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Blake B. Brewer, 21, of Williamsport, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Brewer was belted and was not injured.
Retail theft
• 2:30 p.m. Friday at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Joseph Miner, 38, of Shamokin, allegedly stole two bottles of fragrance valued at $59.36.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• Oct. 25 along West Fourth and Pine streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a vehicle, during which time the operator was suspected of driving under the influence. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI/drug possession
• Oct. 25 along I-180 east, Loyalsock Township.
Following a traffic stop, the driver was suspected of driving under the influence and found in possession of a substance, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash
• 9:03 p.m. Wednesday along Route 15 north, Clinton Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Mazda CX5 driven by Megan E. Baker, 31, of Muncy, was traveling north when it attempted to change lanes and was struck by a northbound 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 driven by Philip H. Johnson, 61, of Williamsport. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Baker will be issued a warning for turning movements and required signals.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:02 a.m. Oct. 22 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2015 Ford F250 Supercab driven by an unnamed person left the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts and was stuck by an eastbound 2007 Hyundai Tiburon driven by an unnamed person, troopers reported. No one was injured.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:28 p.m. Oct. 22 along Sheridan Street at Miller Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by an unnamed person attempted a left turn and struck the front bumper of a westbound 2013 Toyota Corolla. No injuries were noted. The driver of the turning vehicle was cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:13 p.m. Oct. 17 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2000 Ford F350 pulling a cargo trailer was in the left lane when it attempted a right turn and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, which was traveling in the right lane, troopers noted. No injuries were noted. The driver of the Ford was issued a warning.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:36 a.m. Oct. 27 along Route 220 north, east of Quenshuckney Road, Woodward Township.
A northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Tracy A. Heichel, 43, of Lock Haven, crashed into a guiderail, troopers reported. Heichel was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected injury.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:04 p.m. Oct. 1 along I-180 west, east of Exit 10, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2005 Saturn Ion driven by Diana M. Schauer, 49, of Williamsport, was traveling west in a right curve when it went across the left lane, onto the shoulder, back across both travel lanes, onto the right shoulder, rotated clockwise and struck the guiderail, troopers reported. Schauer and her passenger were belted. She will be cited with careless driving.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:09 p.m. Oct. 22 along Route 87, west of Lower Manor Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2000 Toyota Rav4 driven by Mary L. Jacobs, 76, of Linden, was traveling north in the right lane in a right curve when it left the roadway, struck an embankment, re-entered the roadway, crossed both travel lanes and came to rest. Jacobs and her passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. Jacobs will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:55 p.m. Oct. 27 along Lick Run Road, south of Winner Road, Eldred Township.
A 1996 Toyota Tercel driven by an unnamed driver was traveling south when it went into the middle of the roadway to avoid loose gravel, went out of control on the gravel, left the roadway and struck a culvert, troopers said. No injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:11 a.m. Oct. 22 along I-180 westbound, west of the county line, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers are investigating the crash of a 2106 Volkwagen Passat driven by George B. McCallum, 58, of Milton, it was noted. No injuries were noted and McCallum will be cited with careless driving, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:50 p.m. Thursday along Route 15 south, south of Route 14, Lewis Township.
A southbound 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by an unnamed person went out of control in a right curve, off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the median near an off-ramp, ,troopers reported. No injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:42 p.m. Thursday along Route 15 south, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unnamed person hyrdoplaned in rainy conditions, went onto the berm and struck a guiderail. The driver was not injured, but will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:55 p.m. Thursday along Route 442, east of East Shoemaker Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers are investigating the crash of a 2008 Subaru Outback driven by Chawna R. Carmer, 28, of Unityville, it was noted. Carmer was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 along Route 118 at Route 239, Jordan Township.
Troopers are investigating the crash of a 2017 Honda HRV. No further information was provided.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:31 p.m. Wednesday along Industrial Park Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2015 Subaru Legacy driven by Timothy A. Millheim, 38, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway. Millheim was belted and was uninjured.
Assault
• Oct. 25 at 4735 Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a reported assault and found a person threatened by a bow and arrow, it was reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• Oct. 26 along Route 45 and I-180, Muncy Creek Township.
Following a traffic stop, troopers suspected the driver of possessing drugs. An investigation is ongoing, it was noted.
Drug paraphernalia
• Oct. 23 at Park Place, Muncy Township.
Troopers are investigating the report of an individual on bail found with illegal items.
