LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area online Voters Guide for the Nov. 3 General Election is now available at https://my.lwv.org/pennsylvania/lewisburg-area/voter-resources.
While this Voters Guide is specific to Union County, voters from all counties and states can find their voting/election information at https://www.vote411.org/. This is a one-stop voter information site where you can see what is on your ballot, register to vote or check your voter registration, find your polling place and much more.
This guide is a non-partisan political publication that provides important information to voters for federal and state races. It includes names of candidates that will appear on the General Election ballot, along with candidates' responses to questions. In addition, the guide contains instructions for first-time voters, information about mail-in and absentee ballots, locations of polling places, instructions on how to use the voting machines, and guidance for those needing special accommodations or assistance.
This document is set up to be printed at home. If you are not able to access the Voter's Guide online, call us 570-524-4439 to arrange receiving one.
