Students awarded national HVAC scholarships
WILLIAMSPORT — Six students in two of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s academic schools were among 36 recipients of financial assistance from the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute’s Rees Scholarship Foundation.
Sharing a total of $8,000 were: Peter W. Bennett, of Sea Cliff, N.Y., and Christopher J. Milliken, of Bellefonte, majoring in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology; Luke Samuel Mika Brambley, of Breezewood, and Aiden Chestnut, of Aston, enrolled in heating, ventilation and air conditioning design technology; and building automation technology students Austin R. Reynolds, of Enola, and Adam J. Tarnowski, of Shickshinny.
“Through the generosity of the Rees Foundation, students aspiring to be tomorrow’s leaders in the HVAC-Refrigeration industry are recognized for their skills, talents and abilities,” said Carol A. Lugg, dean of construction and design technologies. “The Rees Scholarship eases the financial pathway for these highly capable students.”
Bennett, Brambley and Milliken received $2,000 each. Tarnowski and Chestnut were awarded $1,500 scholarships. Reynolds received $1,000.
Earmarked for those studying to become technicians in the HVAC-R and water heating industry, the fund has honored 31 Penn College students since its inception in 2003.
Lycoming College ‘retires the number’ of Stamm
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College chemistry department will recognize the achievements of Dr. Jason Stamm, a member of the Class of 1995, by “retiring his number.”
A banner bearing Stamm’s name and class year of 1995 will be ensconced in the chemistry department display cabinet in the Heim Building — an honor bestowed upon prominent alumni who have done exceedingly well in their field and given back to the institution. The ceremony is slated for 3:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in Heim G-09 on the Lycoming College campus.
“There have been many accomplished graduates from Lycoming College, and I am extremely honored to be recognized by the chemistry program and to have my ‘number’ retired,” said Stamm. “I have many fond memories of my time at Lyco, and the people I met. The experiences I had during college, both in and out of the Heim building, were fundamental in shaping my personal and professional life. I look forward to returning to campus and sharing my story with current faculty and students.”
While at Lycoming, Stamm was a chemistry major and English minor who conducted summer research on reactive polymers with Chriss McDonald, Ph.D., Frank and Helen Lowry Professor of chemistry.
Upon graduating, he attended the University of Michigan, where he earned a master’s degree in medicinal chemistry. He then received his medical degree from Pennsylvania State University, completing his residency at Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, in San Antonio.
Stamm is currently a pulmonary and critical care physician and co-director of critical care medicine in the Geisinger Health System. He is also a part-time intensivist at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyo. He previously served as a major in the United States Air Force, where he worked in the trauma intensive care unit of Balad Air Base, Iraq, for deployments in 2008 and 2010.
“Jason was a great student at Lycoming. His subsequent career has been nothing short of stellar. I’m delighted that he has remained engaged with the College, providing guidance to Lycoming students with aspirations in the health sciences,” said McDonald.
Two alumni preceded Stamm with this honor: Both Steve Stout (Class of 1973), associate principal scientist at the Merck Research Labs, and Brian Belz (Class of 1996), director US OTC regulatory compliance at Johnson & Johnson, have had their numbers retired.
Harvard professor to lecture at Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will host Harvard University professor Benjamin Friedman Ph.D., for its fall Economics Lecture Series at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in Mitrani Hall at the Haas Center for the Performing Arts.
Friedman will speak on the “The Economic Threat to American Politics and Society: Slow Growth, Inequality, and Automation.”
Friedman is the William Joseph Maier Professor of Political Economy, and former chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard University.
Friedman’s current professional activities include serving as a director of the Private Export Funding Corporation, a trustee of the Pioneer Funds, and a director of the Council for Economic Education. He was also a long-time director and member of the editorial board of the Encyclopaedia Britannica.
Among other distinctions, he has received the George S. Eccles Prize, awarded annually for excellence in writing about economics; the John R. Commons Award, given every two years in recognition of contributions to economics; and the Medal of the Italian Senate.
Friedman joined the Harvard faculty in 1972. Prior to that, he worked with Morgan Stanley and Co., investment bankers in New York. He had also worked in consulting or other capacities with the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
Friedman received the A.B., A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in economics from Harvard University. In addition, he received the M.Sc. degree in economics and politics from King’s College, Cambridge (U.K.), where he studied as a Marshall Scholar.
