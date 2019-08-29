Historical society seeking artists
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society is seeking who wish to display or sell their works of art during the society’s annual Christmas open house and art show.
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the William Cameron House, located along Route 405 south of Milton.
Interested artists can reserve their space by contacting Jill Moser at 570-742-4301.
Train show seeking vendors
WEST MILTON — A Model Train Show and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the White Deer Community Park, located off of White Deer Pike.
Vendor spaces are available for $10 each.
The show, sponsored by the Reading and Susquehanna Model Railroad Club, will be open to the public for a donation of $4 each. Children under 12 will be admitted for free.
Interested vendors should send checks to: TR and SMRRC, 1273 Strahan Road, New Columbia, PA 17856.
For more information, contact Dick Hause at 570-768-2398, George Sampsell at 570-568-5515 or Gary Leech Sr. at 570-939-0523.
Reunion reservations now being accepted
MIFFLINBURG — The Reeds School Reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Carriage Corner, 257 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
The one-room school was located along Furnace Road in Buffalo Township, Union County.
For more information, or to make reservations to attend, call Eleanor Gold at 570-966-0330 before Sept. 6.
Mostly Mutts events
SUNBURY — Volunteers from Mostly Mutts, Sunbury, will share information about the no-kill shelter, explain the adoption process and introduce dogs available for adoption at upcoming “meet and greet” events and area fall festivals.
“Meet and greets” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at PetValu, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at PetSmart, Monroe Marketplace, Selinsgrove.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co., Selinsgrove, also will host a Mostly Mutts “meet and greet” event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. In conjunction with the “meet and greet,” Marzoni’s will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the shelter.
For an eligible donation to the shelter, diners must present either a community night card, available free from Mostly Mutts volunteers, or a copy of the flyer, available for download at mostlymuttsonline.com, when placing their Marzoni’s food order.
Mostly Mutts volunteers and dogs available for adoption also will participate in these fall festivals:
• Sunbury Animal Hospital Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
• Milton Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
• Selinsgrove Market Street Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
For more information on Mostly Mutts and upcoming events, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
Kidz announce schedule
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has announced its upcoming schedule.
The schedule for the puppet team includes:
• 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury.
• 12:30, 2:15 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Lycoming Rotary Balloon Festival, Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
• 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Reeders UMC, 2167 Route 715, Reeders.
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Lewisburg Childrens Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
• 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Milton Harvest Festival Parade, Milton.
• 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Faith UMC, 203 Arch St., Sunbury.
A yard sale fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, during the Watsontown Community Yard Sales, at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org, email puppets@hiskingdomkidz.org or call 570-838-3133.
Chicken barbecue
NEW COLUMBIA — A chicken barbecue dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the St. John’s UCC Fellowship Hall, 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia.
The dinner will include chicken, baked beans, macaroni or pasta salad, applesauce or cole slaw and dessert.
The cost will be $10 per person.
For tickets, call 570-412-5127 or email stjohnsucc@ymail.com.
