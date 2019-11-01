In racing, as in life, there are some drivers who make really good decisions. At the same time, there are also drivers who make bad choices.
Brett Moffitt recently made a really good decision in signing on to continue driving with GMS Racing in 2020 in NASCAR’s truck series.
Many questioned why Moffitt wouldn’t seek out a ride in the Xfinity or Cup series. He explained it very simply, by noting he would rather race for a top-notch truck series team than drive for a back marker team in the Cup series, just to say he was racing in NASCAR’s top division.
Moffitt has already proven that he can compete in NASCAR’s top division. He claimed the 2015 Cup series Rookie of the Year honors while driving a partial schedule for the now-shuttered Michael Waltrip Racing. His season was highlighted with an impressive eighth-place finish after running near the front for most of the event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
After winning the truck series championship last season with Hattori Racing, Moffitt signed to drive for GMS Racing this season and remains a top contender to claim another championship, with just two races to go.
There have been a slew of drivers with tons of talent who have made the mistake of jumping into a poor Xfinity or Cup series ride just to say they were competing in a top NASCAR division. Fortunately, it appears as if Moffitt is not going to make that same mistake.
At the opposite end of the spectrum is Todd Gilliland, who claimed his first victory in Saturday’s truck series race at Martinsville Speedway.
After winning, Gilliland used an expletive while instructing team owner Kyle Busch over the team’s radio to not come to the victory-lane celebration. While many questioned whether Gilliland would be returning for a third year with the team, it’s clear by his actions that he will not be driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2020.
While things may have “gone south” for Gilliland with the KBM team, and Busch is far from a polite person, Gilliland should’ve never made that decree over the radio. Team owners may be watching Gilliland as a potential driver to hire in the future, and actions like that could be a huge turnoff for owners who do not want disrespectful drivers wheeling their machines.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Sunday’s post-race fight in Martinsville. A lot of bad choices were made in that incident.
It was a really bad decision for Joey Logano to shove his long-time rival Denny Hamlin. But it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Logano made a bad decision.
If Hamlin made any good decisions in the incident, it had to be his post-race interview, when he imitated Logano and the fans in the stands sent out a huge cheer. Hamlin hasn’t always been a crowd favorite, but he may have earned some fans Sunday. It was pretty ironic that Logano then let out that smirk in his interview which Hamlin so perfectly imitated to the delight of the fans.
Hamlin has had a mental breakdown every time he’s been close to winning a championship. I believe Martinsville could be the tipping point which puts him over the edge and costs him the championship. And that may be exactly what Logano had in mind when picking that fight. So was it really a good decision for Logano to instigate that, if it ultimately helps him win the championship?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.