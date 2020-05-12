DALLAS — Four local students are among the candidates to receive degrees from Misericordia University students.
The students are: Britney Cresswell, Milton, Master of Business Administration; Isabella Reader, Middleburg, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy; Alexis Williard, Selinsgrove, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Alexys Yannes, Elysburg, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
