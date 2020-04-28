WILLIAMSPORT — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the Lycoming College Senior Film Festival has been moved to a virtual environment.
Senior film and video arts majors final works will be available through May 5 at https://vimeo.com/410713674.
Films featured in this year’s senior screening include:
• “Doug in the Wild." Narrative Short by M. Mitch Wheary. “Doug in the Wild” tells the story of a middle-aged man struggling to escape his mother's controlling and overbearing needs to be with his first real love interest who he met through an online service.
• “MCCLENTY: A Life Beyond Measure." Documentary Short by Jessee Bermudez. This documentary pulls back the curtain to present McClenty Hunter Jr., the man behind the entertainer and the music educator and explores the separation between life as a grammy nominated musician and life as a music teacher at KIPP Academy.
• “ACIATIS." Documentary Short by Theodore Gouskous. The film follows a man of Vietnamese nationality who was adopted by a Greek family and touches upon his struggles growing up and finding out about who he is.
• “Ten Until Places." Experimental Short by Amanda Goulden. A film that looks at theater from both the perspective of creating the physical elements of a show like the set and lights and from the actor's inward perspective of creating a character.
• “The Oreo Effect." Video Art by Victoria Grundhoeffer. This video attempts to bring to light the reality of Grunhoeffer's ethnic background and how her life was impacted by a triracial background, which is often overlooked and misunderstood.
• “Life After Death." Narrative Short by Gloria Lopez, Haby Goloko and Pablo Marin. After a heart attack ends his life, 50-year-old David finds himself greeted by the ghost of Kimberly, who is a care free and relaxed personality from 1970s that contradicts David’s lifestyle entirely. Kimberly isn’t David’s biggest house intruder because an amateur ghost hunter, Zayne, is currently on the hunt in David’s home.
• “Taking It Easy." Narrative Short by Moises Yepez and Vito Montgomery. One day Julian, an overworked and worried person thinks he needs to be happier and relax more. While trying to find answers he asks his good friend David, a laid back person with seemingly no worries in life. They meet in a church and have a conversation which David somehow turns in to philosophical discussion that ultimately enable the friends to understand the perspective of the other.
The film and video arts major at Lycoming College balances theory and film production as students study the way the moving image interprets and represents humanity, culture, and society.
More information is available at https://www.lycoming.edu/film-video-arts/.
