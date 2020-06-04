LEWISBURG — The exchange of gunfire Monday evening along Market Street, East Buffalo Township, kicked up interest in a local emergency alert system.
Sam McBride, a Bull Run Neighborhood resident and spouse of a Bucknell athletic coach, didn’t hear about the incident until a parent of a university athlete contacted her. The parent, from Connecticut, was alerted to the drive-by shooting through a Bucknell University alert and was concerned about the McBride family.
A daughter, McBride noted, was playing basketball at a nearby court and was not near the incident.
“The first person to contact me was three states away,” said McBride who was troubled “just not knowing what’s going on and not knowing where my kids were at that point in town.”
McBride said it was not too much to ask to put a system in place for times when the public may be in danger. She was perplexed that AMBER Alerts could be set up nationally and regional weather alerts are common, but there was nothing for local emergencies. An email blast or a text alert system like the university’s would helpful for peace of mind.
Similarly, Susan Colon of the Bull Run Neighborhood said a text from a friend warned her not to go to the 1700-block of West Market Street because of the shooting. The friend, from Milton, was visiting her mom who was listening to a police scanner.
“Lewisburg (Area) School District and Susquehanna University where both my sons are students have wonderful texting systems,” Colon said. “Parents and the students alike are alerted immediately if something is happening, intruder, fire, storm coming, whatever. I don’t know why we can’t have something like that because these things are already in place.”
Colon said signing up individually would be key versus a system to blanket all contacts. Whether it was the role of law enforcement, county or municipal government was unclear.
Mario Colon, a recent Lewisburg Area High School graduate, observed both flip phones and smart phones are able to receive alerts. A mass text alert system could prove to be a fast and efficient way to get information out. It could also prove to be affordable.
“A service such as Twilio only charges for the texts sent out,” Mario noted. “The rate listed on the website is (one quarter of one cent) per text. If we use the example of 2,000 residents who sign up for emergency text alerts, the cost is very affordable.”
Mario cautioned that some cell providers might add additional charges for receiving text messages. He advised customers to check with their cell providers should the need arise.
Bill Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, noted Union County has a Swift911 system used for weather emergencies as well as floods, fires, water emergencies. He noted why it was not activated Monday night was not clear.
The borough’s flood warning sirens, Lowthert added, no longer work. But he said a replacement system is among the priorities of borough council, which could be an opportunity to look into all the options.
“If we do that we may be able to combine it with some sort of app alert system in the borough as well,” Lowthert said. “Whether it is the county one or whether it is its own independent one, we certainly could do a lot more research on it.”
Lowthert said discussion with the county Emergency Management Office, Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost and William Cameron Engine Company Chief Jamie Blount would be essential in setting up any system.
Yost noted such systems exist and he would be in favor of one if needed. However, when an incident is in progress the nature of a threat and its location can change rapidly. Major incidents, though few, would be covered by press briefings. If needed, briefings could be scheduled on a regular basis.
