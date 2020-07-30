WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council will be considering enacting a new fireworks ordinance.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the Monday, July 27, council work session was held in the Watsontown Memorial Park to allow for proper social distancing. During that meeting, Jarrett said council President Greg Miller noted receiving complaints of fireworks being discharged in the borough.
"We do have a fireworks ordinance, but it's more directed to professional (fireworks displays)," Jarrett said. "We will work at putting an ordinance together based on the state (regulations)."
Currently, Jarret said Pennsylvania prohibits individuals from discharging fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure. He said there are virtually no areas in the borough where fireworks could be discharged at a distance of 150 feet from an occupied structure.
"You should not be setting off fireworks in the borough, period," Jarrett said.
At its Monday, Aug. 10, meeting, Jarrett said council is expected to vote on making its yearly contribution to the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library.
Jarrett said the contribution will be $8,000, which is included in the 2020 budget.
Council also received a complaint from a resident who said they were attacked by a pit bull, Jarrett said. That resident asked council to consider banning pit bulls in the borough.
According to Jarrett, state law prohibits specific breeds of dogs from being banned in municipalities.
Sgt. Greg Drollinger, an officer with the Watsontown Police Department who was placed on paid administrative leave in June, remains on leave.
As the issue is a personnel matter, Jarrett said in June he cannot provide any further details on the reasons behind Drollinger being placed on leave. However, he noted that the leave is in effect until an internal investigation is complete.
The council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, is also expected to be held at the park due to the coronavirus pandemic. The borough will confirm closer to the meeting date if it will be held in the park.
