ALVIRA — John F. Hartranft, who earned the Medal of Honor for his actions at the First Battle of Bull Run during the Civil War, was colonel when he oversaw troops from the 51st Regimen, Pennsylvania Infantry.
Hartranft, who later went on to serve as Pennsylvania’s 17th governor from 1873-79, had ties to the region.
Hartranft was a relative of Uriah, Henry and Wiliam, all of whom were detailed in the most recent series of stories from “Honoring Valley Veterans.”was the brother of Henry Hartranft, father of Uriah, William and Henry J, whose letters were detailed in previous editions of “Honoring Valley Veterans.”
He had previously served as colonel with the 4th Pa. Volunteer Infantry, and when that unit’s 90-day enlistment was up and many of the men returned home, he raised the 51st. Much of the 51st was raised from Montgomery County, Hartranft’s home, however companies E, H and K came from Union and Snyder counties. In fact, Company E was recruited from Mifflinburg.
In mid-November 1861, the regiment left Camp Curtin by rail for Annapolis, Md., where it spent weeks drilling. It was there that Jeremiah Miller, 26, died on Dec. 21. Miller, a member of Company H, was buried in Alvira Cemetery.
Hartranft led the regiment in service during some of the Civil War’s most famous battles, including the Second Battle of Bull Run, Battle of Antietam and Battle of Fredericksburg. At Antietam, Hartranft famously led the charges across Burside’s Bridge.
He was promoted to brigadier general in May 1864 and his brigade earned praise for its performance during the Battle of Peebles’ Farm. He commanded the 3rd Division and was promoted by Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant to major general after his men defeated Gen. Robert E. Lee at the Battle of Fort Stedman.
Hartranft was a veteran of 24 Civil War battles and earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in the first Battle of Bull Run. His troops reportedly admired him for his leadership and gave him the moniker, “Old Johnny.”
After the war, he was appointed commanding officer of the Old Capitol Prison in Washington, D.C., where he famously read the death warrants of four men convicted as co-conspirators in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.
Hartranft took an interest in politics and under the tutelage of Simon Cameron, was elected auditor general. He was elected governor of Pennsylvania in 1872 and again in 1875.
As governor, he supported the rights of workers to organize. His tenure was marred by the riots by railroad workers, which began in 1877 and required Hartranft to deploy National Guard troops and request federal troops from President Rutherford B. Hayes.
A 29-foot bronze equestrian statue was erected in 1899 in front of the Capitol in Harrisburg. The sculpture was crafted by Frederick Rackstuhl at a cost of $18,000. It was moved to its present location in front of the Executive, Library and Museum Building in 1927 to make room for the construction of the grand staircase.
Interestingly, Hartranft took an interest in his family lineage and served as president of a family reunion which was held in 1888 in Lycoming County. One-hundred thirty-nine were in attendance, including a number of local Hartranfts.
John Hartranft died a year later, in October 1889 at the age of 58. He is buried in Norristown, near Philadelphia.
