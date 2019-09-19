MILTON — Chants of “go Bobby” rang out across Bound Avenue Wednesday as the crowd of spectators gathered for the Milton Harvest Festival’s Spaghetti Eating Contest encouraged Bobby Rupert as he used his hands to thrust spaghetti into his mouth.
Rupert, who lives in Milton, was loudly applauded by those in attendance when he was declared the winner in the adult category of the contest. He ate three full plates of spaghetti in less than 10 minutes, the most spaghetti consumed by any of the contestants.
Thirteen-year-old Matthew Webb was the winner of the children’s category, eating a little more than one plate of spaghetti in 3 minutes.
Both Rupert and Webb received $50 for their efforts.
Rupert appeared ready to eat more spaghetti even after the contest came to an end.
“I love it,” he said, while smiling. “I want more.”
It was words of encouragement from the audience which also encouraged Webb as he was eating the spaghetti.
“I heard my mom cheering me on,” he said. “I was really wanting to win.”
Gerry Walters, a volunteer with the festival, prepared 10 pounds of spaghetti for the event.
“I started at 8:30 this morning,” she said. “I cooked 4 pounds in one pot. In the other, I cooked 2 pounds… I did 10 pounds altogether.”
Walters also made the sauce for the spaghetti.
“I used tomato paste and spaghetti sauce I had,” she said.
Walters wrapped up the process of preparing the spaghetti at around noon. She also noted that the spaghetti was not hot when it was placed before the contestants.
“It’s cold,” she said. “We do put the sauce on it. We don’t put any meat in it.”
Leftover spaghetti that was not consumed during the event was donated to a local family in need.
Sixty singers will be the center of attention today in Milton as the annual Milton Harvest Festival Pops Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St. The final rehearsals for the concert were held Tuesday and Wednesday at the church.
The concert will be under the direction of Connie Pawling Young and Russ Wynn, with accompanist Brett Hosterman on Piano, Sharon Styer on keyboard, John Collins on drums and McKenna Mowry on piccolo.
Saturday’s festival schedule includes: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, registration 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Filbert Street, race starting at 9:30; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.; and the Harvest Festival Parade, 1 p.m., along Front Street.
On Sunday, Men in Harmony will present a concert at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St.
