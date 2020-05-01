WINFIELD – Construction on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Northern Section is set to restart construction in both active projects in the next week.
Work will begin on Monday and will include excavation and embankment operations, planting trees and shrubs, and building temporary access roads to facilitate the paving operations.
Work on the CSVT River Bridge will begin on Monday, May 11. The contractor will continue preparatory work for construction of the bridge deck.
There will be minimal interference to current traffic patterns. Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder Counties.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is the primary contractor for the $52 million paving project.
