HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday confirmed that there are 1,323 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 54,238.
The state is reporting an increase of 200 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,616 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the past several weeks.
Locally case counts did not rise in Montour (50), Snyder (33) or Union (40) counties. Lycoming County saw its case count increase by 10 to 109, Northumberland by six to 118 and Columbia by one to 307. There were no additional deaths reported in area counties, and Columbia saw one death removed from its tally, down to 20.
There are 216,321 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,919 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,542 cases among employees, for a total of 12,461 at 522 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 2,458 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,553 of total cases are in health care workers.
One one case of COVID was reflected in state data, that to a staffer at a Union County facility. Lycoming County has two facilities impacted, with 43 residents and eight staffers positive. There were no new deaths reported in local facilities.
