MIFFLINBURG — The 31st annual Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc. (PACFI) Chili Cookoff & Auction will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Scarlet D in Mifflinburg.
The event features about 200 auction prizes in addition to the awards for the top soups/stews, and chilis. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the auction begins at 1.
“It’s our biggest and best event of the year,” PACFI President Logan Roush said, “and we appreciate the many donations from area businesses and the crowd of over 100 bidders who annually come to this event. My lung transplant at Duke University last year was a life-saving credit to the many businesses and local bidders who support this event.”
“Last year was a banner year for PACFI,” founder and current Secretary Bob Derr said, “because we were able to provide over $42,000 in services and supports to help individuals with cystic fibrosis (CF) in Pennsylvania. In addition, trikafta, a new CF medication that will aid over 90% of the CF population was approved, so we will continue our efforts to help fund some of the nation’s most progressive CF research. We appreciate the support of our bidders and businesses because they help us provide for others in need in addition to funding good research that will hopefully lead to a long term beneficial treatment or cure for this disease.”
Major sponsor Budweiser donated a dozen or more items for the event, and this year Lyons Auto Body in Mifflinburg sponsored the official event T-shirts.
Four tickets for the Penn State vs. Michigan State football game on Nov. 14, donated by Cambridge Investment Research, will be up for bid along with a signed “Mean” Joe Greene football helmet in a display case donated by Bing’s Auto. Other major items include a tour of the Lancaster Brewing Company along with dinner for four people; four tickets to the Sixers vs. Pacers basketball game in Philadelphia on March 14; two packs of four VIP tickets to the Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour in Moosic on June 5; a one-of-a-kind Chili Cookoff 2020 snowboard donated by Gilson; a three-piece patio set donated by Roupp Funeral Home; and local home-made artisan goods from Turkey Run Knife Company. Numerous items, gift certificates and gift baskets from area businesses will also be auctioned off.
Chili, soups, and stews chefs must register their submissions by noon and include a list of ingredients. An event T-shirt will be given to each entrant as long as supplies last. Single entries are $15, two entries are $25, and three entries are $30. It’s suggested that entrants pre-register by calling the Scarlet D at 570-966-5400 or Logan Roush at 570-217-4336. First- and second-place prizes will be awarded for hot chili, other chili, soups and stews, along with a Most Unique Chili, Most Unique Soup and Stew, and a special Best of Show award.
Clint Rockey, of Rockey Auctions in Lewisburg, will be the auctioneer and Troy Berkheiser, from K & S Music in South Williamsport, will be the announcer.
