HARRISBURG — Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northumberland County, three new cases in Lycoming County and two in Snyder County, however the Pa. Department of Health on Friday reported no additional new cases in any other local counties.
An additional 866 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total in the commonwealth to 66,258. No new cases were reported in Union (61), Montour (51) or Columbia (342) counties. An additional 115 deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 4,869.
Two new deaths were reported in Lycoming County, bringing that county's total to 12 to date. No other local counties reported new deaths.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, the department noted.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,291 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,377 cases among employees, for a total of 16,668 at 578 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,275 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Cases are reported in three Lycoming County facilities, though only Manorcare Health Services, Jersey Shore, has more than five cases. State officials report that facility has 72 cases among residents, 14 among staff and 16 deaths. Cases were reported at a single Northumberland County facility and two Union County facilities, but numbers were less than five, according to state data.
Approximately 4,969 of our total cases are in health care workers.
There has been 312,743 negative tests to date.
