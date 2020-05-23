HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that there are 725 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 66,983.
There are 5,096 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 112 new deaths.
Locally, Northumberland County added another four cases, which brings its total to 164. Three deaths have been reported in Northumberland County. Lycoming County is up to 158, with another death reported, bringing its total to 13. Columbia County (342) remained level and cases were dialed back in Union (52) and Montour (50). Snyder has seen several new cases over the last few days, and is up to 38.
There are 513 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases, the state reported. There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,437 cases among employees, for a total of 16,923 at 589 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,349 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,064 of our total cases are in health care workers.
